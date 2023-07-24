Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

