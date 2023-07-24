Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 15,187 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,955. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.16 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.