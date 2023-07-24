Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 118 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 240.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $295.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.53.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

