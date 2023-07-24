Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $481,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after acquiring an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

