Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 137 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Analog Devices stock opened at $191.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

