Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

