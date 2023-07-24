Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HRB opened at $33.68 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

