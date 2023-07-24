Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

