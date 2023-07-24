Riverstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up 7.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 46.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4,729.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.29.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $350.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.