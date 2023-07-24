AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $192.59 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.