Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

NYSE O opened at $62.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

