Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $208,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Linde by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $384.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $385.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

