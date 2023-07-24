Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 324,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,308,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $454.60 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $458.82. The company has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.13 and a 200-day moving average of $415.76.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.