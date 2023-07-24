Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 5.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

KEYS stock opened at $168.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.