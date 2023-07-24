Riverstone Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.75 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

