Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $336.66 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day moving average of $281.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,921. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

