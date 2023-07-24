Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up 1.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $258.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.58.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

