Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 4,129 VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $395.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

