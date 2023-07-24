Vicus Capital Acquires 168 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Centene were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Centene stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.