Vicus Capital Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

