Vicus Capital Sells 318 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 542,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,118,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 913,053 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

