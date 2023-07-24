Vicus Capital Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $554.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $558.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
