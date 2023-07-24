Vicus Capital Purchases 7,054 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

