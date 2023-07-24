Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 0.08% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 397.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

