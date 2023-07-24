Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.