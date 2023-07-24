Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.07 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 124,966 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

