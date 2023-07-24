Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 5,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 20.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $103.89 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

