Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

