Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

