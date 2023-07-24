Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 1.23% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter worth $129,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter worth $220,000.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

GraniteShares Platinum Trust stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

About GraniteShares Platinum Trust

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

