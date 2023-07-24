Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $171.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

