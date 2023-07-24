Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

