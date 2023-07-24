Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 14,390 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 444,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

NYSE STT opened at $70.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

