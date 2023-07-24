Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $357.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.49 and its 200 day moving average is $314.38. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $361.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

