Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after buying an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after buying an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JCI opened at $68.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

