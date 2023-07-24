Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Power Integrations worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Power Integrations stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.17. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

