FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

