Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 110.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

