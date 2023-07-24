SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

NYSE:ROL opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.