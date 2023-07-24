Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $533.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.23.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

