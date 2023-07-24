836 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $382.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.58 and a 200 day moving average of $323.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.46 and a 52 week high of $387.41.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

