SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 215 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,023 shares of company stock worth $5,818,307 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

