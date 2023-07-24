SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 803.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

AXON stock opened at $179.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

