Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 90.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 34.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $68.41 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

