Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

Shares of EL stock opened at $179.66 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average of $228.34.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after buying an additional 77,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

