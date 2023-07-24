Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $397.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.66 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

