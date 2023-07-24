SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $307.35 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.73.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,149. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.