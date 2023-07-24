SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

