Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 67,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.