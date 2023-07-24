Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires Shares of 5,639 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

